Last updated: 10:49 AM ET, Sat August 31 2019

TSA Reverses Decision on Banning Disney's Star Wars Coca-Cola Bottles

Airlines & Airports Transportation Security Administration Rich Thomaselli August 31, 2019

Star Wars–themed soda bottles at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
Star Wars–themed soda bottles at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. (Photo by Brooke Geiger McDonald.)

Star Wars fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Two days after the Transportation Security Administration ruled that souvenir "thermal detonator" Coca-Cola bottles from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland and Walt Disney World were banned from all airline bags, the agency has reversed its decision.

The TSA announced on Friday that the bottles – banned because their design resembled hand grenades and were modeled after weapons used by Star Wars' bounty hunters and stormtroopers – can now be transported on airlines but only in checked bags, not carry-ons.

The original decision had caused much consternation among the incredibly loyal and passionate Star Wars fans, who found themselves in a quandary. Replica explosives are not allowed on flights no matter where they are packed, but when fans brought the bottles to the airport and went through security they were forced to part with their souvenirs.

After numerous comments and complaints, the TSA softened its stance – slightly.

“The issue concerning Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge-themed soda bottles has recently been brought to our attention by the general public, as these items could reasonably be seen by some as replica hand grenades. We appreciate the concerns being raised because replica explosives are not permitted in either carry-on or checked bags,” the agency said in a statement. “We have completed our review, and instructed our officers to treat these as an oversized liquid. Because these bottles contain liquids larger than 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters), they should be put in checked baggage or emptied to be brought on as carry-on item. TSA officers will maintain the discretion to prohibit any item through the screening checkpoint if they believe it poses a security threat.”

