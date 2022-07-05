Turkish Airlines Named Most Sustainable Flag Carrier Airline
Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz July 05, 2022
With climate change a unique challenge for airlines across the globe, Turkish Airlines was just named the ‘Most Sustainable Flag Carrier Airline’ in the world by World Finance’s Sustainability Awards 2022 for its efforts at curbing emissions and creating a greener flying experience.
The award recognized the over 100 sustainability projects Turkish Airlines has put into place since 2008 in three categories: environmental, social and financial sustainability.
In 2021 alone, the airline reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 116,800 tons by saving over 37,000 tons of fuel. This year, it also took its first flight using sustainable aviation fuel, with future plans to begin producing it as well as expand its use.
"As the airline that flies to more countries than any other airline, we see sustainability as one of our focus points of our growth strategy,” said Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat. “Our operation centers designed with the needs of the future, our young and modern fleet and our colleagues who are experts in their fields, are the key in lessening our environmental impact in our growth journey.”
“Recognition by World Finance with an award shows us that our steps taken in scope of our sustainable operations are in the right direction,” Bolat continued. “As Turkish Airlines family, we will continue to focus on the future of our world.”
