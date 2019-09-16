United Airlines and Expedia Announce New Multi-Year Partnership
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood September 16, 2019
United Airlines and the Expedia Group announced Monday they had reached a new multi-year agreement for the carrier to sell its tickets through the online distribution platform.
In a statement, Expedia officials said the deal expands the leisure distribution relationship between both companies and benefits travelers around the world. It also grows United’s alignment with Expedia Partner Solutions.
As part of the agreement, United will work closely with Expedia Group's corporate travel business, Egencia. Both companies have also teased more announcements related to their expanded relationship in the near future.
The deal between United and Expedia staves off a disruption in the airline’s ticket being available through the website, which United chief commercial officer Andrew Nocella said was a possibility during a conference call in April.
United officials revealed it was operating under the assumption it would no longer be working with Expedia in October, but the two companies announced last week a new deal was in the works.
The expanded Expedia partnership was good news for United, which took a hit Monday as analysts showed fears that the increase in oil and gasoline prices will “hurt sales and squeeze profits” for companies saddled with high fuel costs, such as airlines and cruise lines.
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS