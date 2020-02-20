United Airlines and Vistara Enter Codeshare Agreement
February 20, 2020
United Airlines and Vistara announced a new codeshare agreement Wednesday.
The new deal allows United passengers to book travel on 68 Vistara-operated flights to 26 destinations throughout India for travel beginning February 28. The codeshare also builds on the partnership between MileagePlus and Vistara's loyalty program members, which allows them to earn and redeem miles when flying with either airline.
In addition, the agreement helps simplify the consumer experience when planning travel between dozens of destinations throughout India, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Goa, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Udaipur, Varanasi and more.
“We are excited to offer our shared customers the option of building a seamless itinerary when planning travel to cities beyond New Delhi and Mumbai,” United senior vice president John Gebo said in a statement. “United has connected customers to India for more than 15 years with daily flights between New York/Newark and Delhi and Mumbai and our new service between San Francisco and New Delhi.”
“Our relationship with Vistara opens up even more options for customers to travel between our East and West Coast hubs and multiple destinations throughout India,” Gebo continued.
Vistara is India's highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor and has won several marquee awards for service, giving United customers a trusted partner when booking flights to and from India.
The Indian airline is also poised to grow its fleet by adding more than 50 narrow-body and wide-body aircraft over the next three years, including Airbus A321neo and Boeing B787-9.
United also recently announced a change to its in-flight snacks, confirming that the carrier will be replacing its familiar Biscoff cookies in favor of Oreo Thins.
