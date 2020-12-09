United Airlines Announces New Agent on Demand Service
Donald Wood December 09, 2020
United Airlines announced a new virtual customer service feature, dubbed Agent on Demand.
The carrier added the contact-free option to provide travelers with real-time information and support on any mobile device. United customers will be able to call, text or video chat live with an agent and get answers on everything from seat assignments to boarding times.
The Agent on Demand program is only currently available at Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, but the airline announced plans to roll out the service at all its hubs by the end of 2020.
“We know how important it is for our customers to have more options for a contactless travel experience and this tool makes it easy to quickly receive personalized support directly from a live agent at the airport while maintaining social distancing,” United Executive Vice President Linda Jojo said.
“Agent on Demand allows customers to bypass waiting in line at the gate and seamlessly connect with customer service agents from their mobile device, ensuring they continue to receive the highest levels of service while also prioritizing their health and safety,” Jojo continued.
To participate in the service, travelers scan a QR code or access the platform through self-service kiosks at select gate areas. Passengers will then be connected to an agent by phone, chat or video, based on their preference.
Travelers will be able to ask any question they would typically direct to a gate agent, including questions on seat assignments, upgrades, standby list, flight status, rebooking and more.
Additionally, translation functionality is integrated into the chat function allowing United customers to communicate with agents in more than 100 languages.
