United Airlines Announces New Flights to Nigeria
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood September 17, 2021
United Airlines announced it would launch new service between Washington, D.C. and Lagos, Nigeria, on November 29, subject to government approval.
United revealed it would operate three weekly flights to Lagos, which is Nigeria’s largest city and the top Western African destination for U.S-based travelers. Tickets for seats on the new route go on sale this weekend.
The new service between Washington, D.C. and Lagos will operate with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 28 United Polaris business class lie-flat seats, 21 United Premium Plus premium economy seats, 36 Economy Plus seats and 158 standard economy seats.
“This new flight to Lagos has been highly anticipated by our customers and offers the first ever nonstop service between Washington, D.C. and Nigeria, as well as convenient, one-stop connections to over 80 destinations throughout the Americas including Houston and Chicago,” United vice president Patrick Quayle said.
“On behalf of all of United we'd like to offer our sincere thanks to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and U.S. Department of Transportation for supporting our plans to provide this service,” Quayle continued.
The airline’s route between the U.S. and Nigeria is the only one to offer premium economy seats. The flights are scheduled to depart Washington, D.C. on Monday, Thursday and Saturday and return from Lagos on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.
The new service builds on United’s expansion into Africa, which includes flights between New York/Newark and Johannesburg, South Africa, and between Washington, D.C. and Accra, Ghana.
