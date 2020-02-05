United Airlines Becomes First US Carrier to Open Its Own Flight School
February 05, 2020
United Airlines today announced the signing of a purchase agreement to establish its United Aviate Academy, an expansion upon its ‘Aviate’ initiative, which was first launched in October 2019. The move will make United the first and only major U.S. carrier to own and operate its own flight training academy, supplying the company more control over the recruitment selection, development and training of future United pilots.
United said that it expects the United Aviate Academy to produce approximately 300 graduating students in its first full year of operation—a first step towards the airline’s aim of hiring an estimated 10,000+ new pilots by 2029. A facility in Phoenix, Arizona, which is currently operating as Westwind School of Aeronautics, has already been selected as the future home of United Aviate Academy.
The Aviate program was designed to provide prospective pilots a clear and unimpeded path towards captainship within the United Airlines family—in fact, the most direct career path available within the industry with unmatched opportunities for advancement. United says that it plans on taking particular steps, including offering scholarships, to encourage both women and minorities with aspirations as future pilots to join the United family.
It also intends to help reduce financial barriers to program entry for qualified individuals by working with lending institutions to offer industry-tailored financing terms like extended grace periods and competitive interest rates.
Successful candidates are to receive a program acceptance offer of employment with United, requiring a minimum of 24 months and 2,000 cockpit hours spent flying for a United Express regional partner airline. Along the way, participants will benefit from increased career-path transparency, individual mentoring, access to senior leadership and enhanced learning tools. They’ll also enjoy immediate inclusion in the United family, with available site visits and tours, and certain travel privileges.
"We have developed the Aviate program in collaboration with the Air Line Pilots Association, International, to have a greater influence on the next generation of aviators at United," Captain Bebe O'Neil, United's managing director of Aviate, said in a statement. "Launching our own academy provides us with the unique opportunity to not only ensure we maintain the ideal number of quality candidates within our pilot pipeline, but also play a significant role in recruiting, developing and welcoming those with diverse backgrounds to the United family."
At present, United’s Aviate program partners include Air Wisconsin, Ameriflight, ATP Flight School, Boutique Air, CommutAir, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Express Jet, FlightSafety International, Florida Institute of Technology, Hillsboro Aero Academy, Lufthansa Aviation Training Academy, Mesa Airlines, University of North Dakota, U.S. Aviation Academy and Western Michigan University.
