Last updated: 05:04 PM ET, Tue February 14 2023

United Airlines Flight Plunges Toward Ocean After Takeoff

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Mia Taylor February 14, 2023

United Airlines
United Airlines has releases its Summer 2023 schedule. (United Airlines)

A United Airlines flight that took off from the north coast of Maui in December plunged from some 2,200 feet to just 775 feet above the ocean before correcting its course, according to several news reports.

The frightening incident went unreported by major media outlets until this week, following official confirmation that the flight disruption occurred. The first publication to report the news was the aviation blog The Air Current.

ADVERTISING

The flight in question, UA1722, apparently descended as fast as 8,600 feet per minute, according to data from flightradar24.com. The dramatic nose dive took place amid a storm that included significant rain and a flash flood warning.

You May Also Like

United Airlines plane at gate Multiple People Taken to Hospital After Fire Onboard... Impacting Travel

Delta Air Lines US Carriers Lead Globally With The Most Valuable Rewards... Airlines & Airports

United Airlines plane taking off. United Airlines Faces Fine for Allegedly Not Performing... Airlines & Airports

JetBlue Airbus A320 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida JetBlue, United Airlines Resume Caribbean Flights Airlines & Airports

United Airlines plane taking off. United Reports Strong Fourth Quarter as Airlines Remain... Airlines & Airports

The Air Current reported that two people familiar with the incident said the plane’s climb produced forces of nearly 2.7 times the force of gravity on the aircraft and its occupants. The publication also reported that the entire incident lasted no more than 45 seconds.

It's unclear whether the plane's nosedive was registered by Maui-based air traffic controllers. Though controllers did clear the plane to proceed once it had recovered to 3,000 feet, The Air Current reported.

Once the incident was over, the United Airlines plane continued on to its San Francisco destination and arrived 27 minutes early. After landing in San Francisco, a formal internal safety report was filed, United Airlines representatives told CBS News. The plane was also inspected before continuing operations.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the United flight crew filed a report about the incident. The incident was reviewed by FAA officials, according to The Air Current report.

About two and a half hours after landing in San Francisco, the plane headed to Chicago on its next flight. The plane involved in the incident was a Boeing wide body with 364 seats.

The incident took place on the same day another flight, this one headed from Phoenix to Honolulu, also experienced significant turbulence near Maui. On that flight operated by Hawaiian Airlines, 25 people were injured.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on United Airlines, Maui, Hawaii

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Mia Taylor

Mia Taylor
Breeze, Breeze Airways, Airbus, A220-300, plane, aircraft

Breeze Airways Unveils 22 New Routes

Kevin Costner’s Autio Travel App Joins JetBlue’s In-Flight Lineup

Biden Administration To Reportedly Block Spirit Airlines, JetBlue Merger

JetBlue May Offer New Flights to Hawaii if Merger With Spirit Proceeds

gallery icon The 10 Busiest and Most Popular International Airline Routes Right Now

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS