United Airlines Giving Away Free Flights for a Year
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood May 24, 2021
United Airlines announced it would give away a free year of flights to one lucky loyalty program member who receives the COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Your Shot to Fly sweepstakes support United States President Joe Biden and his administration's efforts to encourage more people to get their coronavirus vaccination by offering a year of free flights.
Any new or existing MileagePlus member who uploads their vaccination records to United’s mobile app or website through June 22 will be entered to win a roundtrip flight for two to any destination served by the carrier in any class of service.
The airline announced it would give away 30 pairs of tickets throughout June and five randomly selected lucky MileagePlus members will be awarded the year of free flights on July 1. The contest is open to any resident of the U.S. who is at least 18 years old and a MileagePlus member.
“We're proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot,” United CEO Scott Kirby said. “Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel – and we know our customers are eager to fly.”
“We're excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away,” Kirby continued.
United remains the only airline in the U.S. that gives customers the ability to upload COVID-19 testing and vaccination records directly to the carrier’s digital platforms.
The airline also recently announced the launch of brand-new routes to Croatia, Greece and Iceland, as well as the resumption of flights to Italy, Portugal, Spain and France this summer.
