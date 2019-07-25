United Airlines Improves Prepaid Travel Program for Individuals, Corporate Customers
United Airlines announced improvements to United PassPlus, the airline's prepaid program that offers discounts, fixed fares and amenities to both individual and corporate customers.
United will migrate PassPlus later this year to United Jetstream, the airline's industry-leading sales portal, to enhance the customer experience and to enable more business customers easier access to manage the product and their travels.
"PassPlus has always been the most versatile prepaid product in the industry thanks to three different pricing options that each provide the right combination of savings, predictability and flexibility for the customer," said Glenn Hollister VP Sales Strategy and Enablement at United. "Adding it to United Jetstream takes this program to the next level: customers will be able to actively manage and review how they use their benefits and how they leverage the product in a one-stop shop."
Once PassPlus moves to United Jetstream all customers will be able to use the portal to:
—Apply amenity dollars toward MileagePlus Premier status, United Club memberships and more
—View real-time balances and reporting of amenity and prepaid funds
—Add travel funds and book travel on United and its joint venture partners
—View and renew PassPlus contracts automatically
United Jetstream will also make it more seamless for new customers to join and enjoy the benefits of PassPlus. PassPlus can be combined with existing corporate agreements, and customers who choose to add PassPlus Exec to their product portfolio will have easy access to manage both of their corporate product agreements through a single United Jetstream login.
Individuals interested in joining PassPlus can follow the new self-registration to choose the option right for them in a few easy clicks. United Jetstream will also unlock additional capabilities to tailor program components to make PassPlus more beneficial for individuals and companies of all sizes.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: United Airlines press release.
