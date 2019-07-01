United Airlines' Inflight Snacks Now Available Around the Clock in Economy
Airlines & Airports United Airlines July 01, 2019
WHY IT RATES: All United Airlines Economy-class passengers on domestic flights can now choose between three complimentary snacks: Byrd's Maple Wafers, pretzels or stroopwafel. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
United Airlines today announced customers will get to choose between three complimentary inflight snack items offered in United Economy on all domestic flights, regardless of departure time.
As of July 1, customers will have a choice between Byrd's Maple Wafers, pretzels and the customer favorite, stroopwafel.
United previously rotated the complimentary inflight snack offering on flights that departed prior to 9:45 a.m. Now the stroopwafel and pretzels will be available at any time of day and the airline will rotate the third selection to continue offering a variety of choices that appeal to a broad customer palate.
"Since we reintroduced free snacks a few years ago, our customers have come to look forward to enjoying their personal favorites on board – whether it be the stroopwafel, our exclusive maple wafers or the classic pretzels," said Toby Enqvist, United's Chief Customer Officer. "Now we're going a step further and when it comes to snacks, every customer wins since our entire inflight snack lineup is available to choose from no matter the time of day."
Choice Menu Snack shop and Bistro on board, which feature hot and cold entrées and snacks, as well as specially curated items that are unique to United, will remain available for onboard purchase on select flights.
In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service.
In addition to today's announcement, United recently announced that luxury skincare line Sunday Riley will make products exclusively for United customers to experience in amenity kits, released a re-imagined version of the most downloaded app in the airline industry, introduced ConnectionSaver, a new tool dedicated to improving the experience for customers connecting from one United flight to the next and made DIRECTV free for every passenger on 211 aircraft, offering more than 100 channels on seat back monitors on more than 30,000 seats.
For more information, visit United.com.
SOURCE: United Airlines press release.
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS