United Airlines Makes Finding, Using Travel Credits Easier
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood September 23, 2021
United Airlines announced customers would have more flexibility when rebooking via an easier way to find and use their travel credits.
The carrier is the first and only to automatically display travel credits as a payment option during the checkout process, a system that will be available for MileagePlus members first and all customers in the near future.
Starting next week, United will also become the first airline to let customers use their travel credits for extra legroom seats and pre-pay for checked baggage. Travelers who have credit issued on or before August 31, 2021, will be allowed a one-time opportunity to share these credits with friends and family.
“Unlike most airlines where travel credits are difficult to use, at United we're doing something different,” United chief customer office Toby Enqvist said. “We're showing our customers they have credits – and we're making them easier than ever to use.”
“It's not just the right thing to do for our customers, but it's also the right way to re-introduce more customers to the United travel experience, which we're convinced will make them more likely to fly with us in the future,” Enqvist continued.
Customers with an electronic travel certificate (ETC) or a future flight credit (FFC) can enjoy more options and flexibility, including automatically seeing available travel credits, combining multiple travel credits, booking travel on partner airlines, purchasing extra legroom seats and pre-paid checked baggage and more.
As travelers return to flying with United, they will notice other service upgrades, such as the option to pre-order snacks and beverages and flexibility to adjust their travel with no change fees.
