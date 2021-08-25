United Airlines Announces New Deal With Fareportal
United Airlines announced a new three-year agreement with travel technology company Fareportal.
As part of the extension of a successful long-term partnership, Fareportal will be one of the first online travel agencies (OTA) to offer additional United “Travel Options” products, which include enhanced access to bundled products and services to create a better experience.
The airline and Fareportal previously teamed up to launch Economy Plus Seating in 2015 and the United NDC in 2020, which gives travelers access to the carrier’s retail platform within CheapOair’s online ecosystem.
“Fareportal is a recognized leader in the implementation of New Distribution Capability (NDC) solutions with airlines,” Fareportal CEO Werner Kunz-Cho said. “Our leadership in this area benefits our airline partners and the traveling public.”
“We're proud of our focus on moving travel technology forward and expect to continue our work with United Airlines for many years to come,” Kunz-Cho continued.
In addition to the new deal with Fareportal, United also recently announced a more flexible uniform policy for flight attendants to allow for greater self-expression while working, as well as restoring its original flexibility on Basic Economy tickets.
Similar news broke earlier this week, as Delta Air Lines announced a new global distribution agreement with Travelport designed to enhance value-generation for the entire travel retailing ecosystem, including management companies, agencies, corporations and consumers.
