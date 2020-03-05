United Airlines Reduces International, Domestic Flight Schedules
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood March 05, 2020
As a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, United Airlines will reduce its international and domestic flight schedules.
According to CNBC.com, United executives sent an internal memo to employees Wednesday announcing plans to cut the airline’s international schedule by 20 percent in April.
The carrier will also slash domestic and Canadian flights by 10 percent next month.
In addition, United mentioned similar cuts were expected for May, new hiring initiatives would be suspended through the end of June and raises originally scheduled to take effect April 1 would be postponed until July 1.
The airline followed suit with other carriers in the United States by waiving change fees on bookings made between March 3 and March 31.
On Wednesday, officials from United and other airlines met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, where he confirmed to travelers that it’s still safe to fly.
“Where these people are flying, it’s safe to fly and (in) large portions of the world it's very safe to fly,” Trump said. “Yes, it's safe.”
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) also recently announced the aviation industry could lose between $63-$113 billion in revenue as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
