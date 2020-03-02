American Airlines Waiving Change Fees Through March 16
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood March 02, 2020
American Airlines announced Sunday it would waive change fees for customers purchasing tickets between March 1 and March 16.
The carrier will waive change fees up to 14 days before travel, with the offer available for any of American’s published fares. The airline said in a statement it hopes dropping the change fees will offer customers the best ticket prices with additional flexibility.
The decision was made in part to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Asia and Europe, which has forced American to issue travel advisories for several countries and waive change fees on popular routes.
American announced last week it had issued travel advisories for scheduled flights to the South Korean capital of Seoul, with the carrier waiving cancellation and change fees through April 24.
The airline also revealed it has suspended flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Miami International Airport to several popular destinations in Italy, including Bologna, Florence, Milan, Naples, Rome, Venice and more.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed airlines could face a potential loss of nearly $30 billion if the impact of the coronavirus outbreak continues at its current pace.
Comments
