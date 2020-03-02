Last updated: 10:39 AM ET, Mon March 02 2020

American Airlines Waiving Change Fees Through March 16

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood March 02, 2020

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O'Hare International Airport
PHOTO: American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O'Hare International Airport. (photo via gk-6mt/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

American Airlines announced Sunday it would waive change fees for customers purchasing tickets between March 1 and March 16.

The carrier will waive change fees up to 14 days before travel, with the offer available for any of American’s published fares. The airline said in a statement it hopes dropping the change fees will offer customers the best ticket prices with additional flexibility.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
A cruise ship sailing through Venice, Italy

Coronavirus Revives Fears of ‘Being Stuck’ on...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Milan skyline with modern skyscrapers in Porto Nuovo business district in Italy (photo via scaliger / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Airlines Suspend Service to Italy as Coronavirus Cases Skyrocket

Airlines & Airports
Canal Grande, Venice, Italy

Trump Orders New Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Scare

Impacting Travel
MSC Meraviglia

WATCH: Cruise Crew Pepper Sprays Angry Passengers

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

The decision was made in part to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Asia and Europe, which has forced American to issue travel advisories for several countries and waive change fees on popular routes.

American announced last week it had issued travel advisories for scheduled flights to the South Korean capital of Seoul, with the carrier waiving cancellation and change fees through April 24.

The airline also revealed it has suspended flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Miami International Airport to several popular destinations in Italy, including Bologna, Florence, Milan, Naples, Rome, Venice and more.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed airlines could face a potential loss of nearly $30 billion if the impact of the coronavirus outbreak continues at its current pace.

For more information on American Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
United Airlines Debuts New Club Location in New Orleans.

New United Club Location Opens at New Orleans Airport

United Airlines

Airlines Suspend Service to Italy as Coronavirus Cases Skyrocket

Airline Carriers Could Lose $30 Billion Over Coronavirus

Passengers Arrested After Violent Brawl on Plane

United Airlines Suspending Service to Additional Airports Over Coronavirus Concerns

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS