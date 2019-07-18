Last updated: 04:12 PM ET, Thu July 18 2019

United Airlines Resumes Service from New York/Newark to Delhi and Mumbai

Airlines & Airports United Airlines July 18, 2019

United 737-900ER plane in air amidst clouds
PHOTO: United 737-900ER plane in air amidst clouds. (photo courtesy of United Airlines)

WHY IT RATES: United is currently the only U.S. airline to offer nonstop service from New York/Newark to Mumbai and Delhi, and the only U.S. carrier with nonstop flights from the West Coast to Delhi. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer

United Airlines announced it is resuming its daily nonstop service between New York/Newark and Delhi and Mumbai on September 6, 2019 (eastbound), and September. 7, 2019 (westbound). Tickets are now available for purchase.

"We are excited to get back to connecting our customers and our employees to India as our teams prepare to restart our daily service to both Delhi and Mumbai," said United's Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella. "We're looking forward to beginning our third daily nonstop flight to India this December."

United has operated service between the United States and India since 2005, and in December will become the only U.S. airline to offer nonstop service between the U.S. West Coast and Delhi. The new flight will connect customers from more than 80 U.S. cities to India with just one stop in San Francisco.

United is the only U.S. airline offering nonstop service to Mumbai and Delhi from New York/Newark. Seasonal service between San Francisco and Delhi begins Dec. 5, 2019, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

United to India Schedule 2019
FromToFrequencyDepart*Arrive*Aircraft
New York/Newark (EWR)Mumbai (BOM)Daily8:10 p.m.8:50 p.m. (+1 Day)777-300
Mumbai (BOM)New York/Newark (EWR)Daily11:20 p.m.5:30 a.m. (+1 Day)777-300
New York/Newark (EWR)Delhi (DEL)Daily10:05 p.m.9:30 p.m. (+1 Day)777-200
Delhi (DEL)New York/Newark (EWR)Daily11:35 p.m.4:55 a.m. (+1 Day)777-200
San Francisco (SFO)Delhi (DEL)Daily7:15 p.m.12:45 a.m. (+2 Days)787-9
Delhi (DEL)San Francisco (SFO)Daily3:50 a.m.6:00 a.m. (Same Day)787-9

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service.

In addition to today's announcement, United recently announced that luxury skincare line Sunday Riley will make products exclusively for United customers to experience in amenity kits, released a re-imagined version of the most downloaded app in the airline industry, introduced ConnectionSaver, a new tool dedicated to improving the experience for customers connecting from one United flight to the next and made DIRECTV free for every passenger on 211 aircraft, offering more than 100 channels on seatback monitors on more than 30,000.

For more information, visit United.com.

SOURCE: United Airlines press release.

