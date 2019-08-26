Last updated: 09:08 AM ET, Mon August 26 2019

United Airlines Suspending Service Between Hong Kong, Chicago

August 26, 2019

PHOTO: Hong Kong International Airport. (photo via Pavliha / E+)

United Airlines revealed Saturday it is suspending non-stop flights between Chicago and Hong Kong due to weak demand from customers following massive protests that have turned violent at times.

According to the South China Morning Post, United’s Chicago-Hong Kong route was losing money before the organized demonstrations began in June, but the increase in mainstream media attention on the situation has led to an even more significant drop in demand.

The last flight from Chicago will be September 8.

“Given the reduced demand for travel between Chicago and Hong Kong, we have determined that it is best to suspend our service,” a United spokesperson told the South China Morning Post. “We will continue to serve Hong Kong from our hubs in San Francisco and New York Newark.”

Airline officials also announced flights from Guam to Hong Kong would be suspended on October 14, which is earlier than previously planned. United customers impacted by the suspended service would be offered alternative travel options or refunds.

United isn’t abandoning Hong Kong altogether, though, as the carrier will officially add a second flight to the region from San Francisco starting October 26.

Other airlines have also started reducing or outright cutting service to Hong Kong, with Australia’s Qantas dropping capacity by seven percent and Cathay Pacific announcing it will likely be forced to suspend routes in response to the protests.

