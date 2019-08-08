US Government Updates Travel Warning for Hong Kong
August 08, 2019
The United States Department of State updated its travel advisory for Hong Kong Wednesday to warn American citizens about potentially dangerous clashes between protestors and the local government.
According to the State Department’s official website, the Level 2 warning tells Americans to exercise increased caution when visiting Hong Kong due to civil unrest and organized protests that have taken place there since June.
The U.S. government said that while the majority of the political demonstrations have been peaceful thus far, there have been several incidents of violence that could become widespread. The protests have spilled into residential areas, which could put tourists at risk.
In addition to the updated travel advisory from the U.S., several other countries have issued similar warnings to their citizens, including Australia, Britain, Ireland, Japan and Singapore.
The warning about travel to Hong Kong comes after Hong Kong International Airport experienced delays and cancellations Monday due to demonstrations at the facility and orchestrated strikes by air traffic controllers, flight attendants, pilots and ground crew members.
Protest organizers have announced plans to launch demonstrations Friday at Hong Kong’s airport, which is expected to cause travel disruptions. The State Department continues to urge travelers to “avoid the areas of the demonstrations.”
