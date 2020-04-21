Last updated: 08:56 AM ET, Tue April 21 2020

United Airlines Turns Cargo Facility Into Food Distribution Center

United Airlines Donald Wood April 21, 2020

Boeing 787
United Boeing 787 taking off. (photo via United Hub)

As part of United Airlines’ efforts to battle against the coronavirus outbreak, the carrier revealed it had transformed a cargo facility in Houston into a food distribution center.

Thanks to the concept developed by United baggage team member Mark Zessin, the airline converted one of its cargo facilities at George Bush Intercontinental Airport into a food distribution center to aid the Houston Food Bank.

Zessin is now leading a team of hard-working employee volunteers at the facility who are trying to assist their community during the viral pandemic by receiving, packing, sorting and distributing food and other items to families in need.

“We take great pride in having employees throughout the United network who are always looking for ways to make every action count, even in these extremely trying times,” United vice president Sharon Grant said in a statement. “This is a great example of the power in working together with our nonprofit partners on addressing their challenges and creating unique solutions to ensure the community is served.”

United team members across the country have also stepped up to support first responders and those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, including donating surplus food from catering facilities and Polaris lounges, as well as giving away amenity kits to healthcare workers.

In addition, the airline donated $100,000 worth of advertising space in London to UNICEF, flew nearly 100 repatriation flights and operated more than 355 cargo charter trips carrying medical equipment, mail and more.

United has also been providing free flights for doctors, nurses and medical professionals traveling to New York, New Jersey and California to help battle the viral pandemic.

