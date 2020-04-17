United Airlines Flies Thousands of Masks to NY and NJ
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Mackenzie Cullen April 17, 2020
To help the two states with the most cases of coronavirus, New York and New Jersey, United Airlines has teamed up with nonprofit organizations Airlink and MedShare to send supplies to communities that were hit hardest by the outbreak.
The airline flew a shipment of 50,000 N95 face masks from San Francisco International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Thursday at the request of Airlink. MedShare had sourced the masks from China earlier this week.
The Two Things Every Cruise Line Needs to Offer Post-CoronavirusCruise Line & Cruise Ship
American Flag Lights Up the Matterhorn as a Message of HopeFeatures & Advice
Boeing to Restart Aircraft Production Near Seattle Next WeekAirlines & Airports
Airline Investor Says Airlines May Need More AidAirlines & Airports
How to Stay Healthy on the RoadFeatures & Advice
“Airlink and United have successfully worked together on countless disaster relief missions across the world, and it’s great that we could be part of this mission to help the people of New York City and New Jersey,” Airlink CEO Steve Smith said. United Airlines has been a partner of Airlink since 2010.
According to Fox News, the shipment arrived in Newark on Thursday and will be distributed to hospitals in both New York City and New Jersey. New York and New Jersey remain the states with the highest cases of coronavirus, with over 226,100 and 75,300 reported cases, respectively.
In addition to United, many airlines have put their grounded aircraft to use by transporting cargo and medical volunteers to areas in need. American Airlines has repurposed one of its Boeing 777-330 planes to deliver medical supplies, mail for the U.S. military and telecommunications equipment from Germany. Meanwhile, Delta has been using its Airbuses to fly supplies between Asia and the U.S.
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS