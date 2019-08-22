United Announces New and Expanded International Destinations
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli August 22, 2019
In what had been rumored for weeks and teased for at least the last day, United Airlines on Thursday announced an expanded international schedule that includes a mix of new and current destinations.
The flights will originate from United hubs in Chicago, Denver, New York/Newark and San Francisco.
United's announcement includes new service to Nice, France; Palermo, Italy; and Curacao.
Our new and expanded international service is taking off! Nice, France; Palermo, Sicily, and more. Where will you fly first? https://t.co/EK2OornrNL pic.twitter.com/ScPhLjyOFM— United Airlines (@united) August 22, 2019
Expansion of existing service includes additional flights to Amsterdam; London; Frankfurt, Germany; and Zurich and will resume its seasonal summer service earlier to popular destinations including Athens, Greece; Naples, Italy; Porto, Portugal; and Barcelona, Spain.
Tourism Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Reach $7.3 BillionDestination & Tourism
New CEO of Premier Worldwide Marketing Discusses Karisma’...Hotel & Resort
Hawaii Sees Growth in Hotel PerformanceHotel & Resort
Mexican Navy Building Ships to Collect Sargassum SeaweedDestination & Tourism
"United's global network is a tremendous source of pride for our employees and loyal customers – we're always looking for ways to grow and expand our network to connect our customers to more destinations around the world," United's International Network Vice President Patrick Quayle said in a statement. "These new additions help position United as the airline of choice for customers planning their business or leisure travel."
The announcement noted that service between New York/Newark and Curacao, Nice and Palermo will be seasonal starting later this year. United now flies to all three ABC islands – Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.
Beginning May 2, 2020, United will offer customers daily nonstop service between New York/Newark and Nice, France. The same month, United will be the only airline offering nonstop daily service between the United States and Palermo, Italy, the capital city of Sicily and United's fifth Italian destination.
In the last two years, United has announced 26 new international routes, including nonstop service between the United States and Prague; Cape Town, South Africa; Tahiti, French Polynesia; Naples, Italy; Porto, Portugal; and Reykjavik, Iceland.
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS