United Commits to Reaching 100-Percent Carbon Neutrality by 2050
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Laurie Baratti December 10, 2020
United Airlines today announced an environmental commitment so bold that it’s absolutely unrivaled by any other airline—pledging to go completely green by achieving a 100-percent reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by the year 2050. United had previously made history in 2018 when it promised to reduce its GHG emissions by 50 percent by 2050 but has decided to take that commitment even further.
Rather than relying on indirect carbon-offsetting measures, United’s push toward carbon neutrality will consist of a multimillion-dollar investment in a revolutionary atmospheric carbon-capture technology called ‘Direct Air Capture’, which is expected to capture and store millions of metric tons of CO2 per year. The company will also continue to invest in the development and use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which has been incorporated into everyday operations since 2016.
"As the leader of one of the world's largest airlines, I recognize our responsibility in contributing to fight climate change, as well as our responsibility to solve it," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "These game-changing technologies will significantly reduce our emissions, and measurably reduce the speed of climate change—because buying carbon offsets alone is just not enough. Perhaps most importantly, we're not just doing it to meet our own sustainability goal; we're doing it to drive the positive change our entire industry requires so that every airline can eventually join us and do the same."
Direct Air Capture Technology
While the industry’s conventional approach to decarbonization consists of purchasing carbon offsets, United plans to take another tack. It intends to sink a multimillion-dollar investment into 1PointFive (a partner project of Oxy Low Carbon Ventures and Rusheen Capital Management), which uses Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology that physically removes carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air, on license from Carbon Engineering.
Direct Air Capture technology is one of the few proven methods of physically correcting for aircraft emissions and can be scaled to capture millions, even billions, of metric tons of CO2 per year. Captured CO2 will then be permanently, safely and securely stored deep underground. United’s commitment will enable 1PointFive to construct the first industrial-sized Direct Air Capture plant in the United States.
Sustainable Aviation Fuel
Sustainable aviation fuel, which produces up to 80 percent less lifecycle carbon emissions than conventional jet fuel, is the most immediately effective way that United is reducing its GHG emissions. The company has the longest history of using SAF of any U.S. airline and has used the alternative fuel to help sustainably power every flight departing its Los Angeles hub since 2016.
Among all airlines operating worldwide, United holds fully half of the publicly-announced future purchase commitments to using SAF. Last year, it renewed its contract with World Energy to purchase up to 10 million gallons of cost-competitive SAF and has invested more than $30 million in California-based sustainable fuel producer Fulcrum BioEnergy—the single largest investment by any airline globally in a sustainable fuel producer.
Through its award-winning Eco-Skies program, United has long been a leader among global carriers in striving toward environmental sustainability. For the seventh straight year, the Carbon Disclose Project named the world’s only 2020 ‘A-List’ airline, owing to its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy.
For more information, visit united.com/ecoskies.
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS