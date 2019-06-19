US Airlines Already Purchasing New Airbus Plane
After Airbus introduced a new plane dubbed the A321XLR, two airlines in the United States have already added orders for the long-range, narrow-body aircraft.
According to CNBC.com, American Airlines will convert previous orders and options with Airbus to 50 A321XLR planes, with the first aircraft in the fleet expected to be delivered by the start of 2023.
Frontier Airlines also announced Wednesday it plans to convert a previous order with Airbus to 18 A321XLR planes. Frontier officials said the aircraft would allow the company to grow in new and existing markets, while continuing to provide low fares.
“Today’s announcement marks another milestone in Frontier’s tremendous growth story,” Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement. “Our long-standing relationship with Airbus has made Frontier America’s most fuel-efficient airline, with the youngest fleet in the U.S.”
“The A321XLR will enable Frontier to offer coast to coast service and explore exciting international and domestic opportunities, such as Hawaii, while continuing to deliver ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to our customers,” Biffle continued.
Frontier’s parent company, Indigo Partners, agreed to buy a total of 50 A321XLR, including the 18 for Frontier, 12 for JetSMART in Chile and 20 for Wizz Air in Hungary, according to CNBC.
The A321XLR will be the longest-range narrow-body plane on the market with a range of up to 4,700 nautical miles. The aircraft will help support carriers around the world looking to serve routes with smaller aircraft.
