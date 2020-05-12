US Airlines Relaunching Several International Routes in June
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood May 12, 2020
As the travel industry waits for international restrictions to be lifted, two major airlines based in the United States plan to relaunch several international routes in June.
According to The Riviera Maya News, American Airlines continued operating flights from the U.S. to London, Mexico City and other international destinations during the coronavirus outbreak, but the carrier will soon increase service.
American will relaunch flights from Dallas to Amsterdam and Frankfurt on June 4, and in the second phase of bringing back the carrier’s international presence, it will begin offering service to Dublin, Tokyo, Seoul, Lima and Sao Paulo on July 7.
Southwest Airlines is also getting back into the international game after the carrier announced it would relaunch service to Cancun from Houston, Denver, and Baltimore/Washington on June 7.
In addition, Southwest will resume service to Los Cabos (from Houston and Denver), Havana (from Tampa), Montego Bay (from Baltimore/Washington and Orlando) and Nassau (from Baltimore/Washington) on June 7.
Southwest also revealed it would relaunch flights from Phoenix to San Jose del Cabo/Los Cabos, Mexico, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on October 8. The carrier has suspended all other flights to international destinations through October 30.
While flights may be resuming, the U.S. Department of State’s official website still lists a Global Level 4 Health Advisory. The government advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of the viral pandemic.
