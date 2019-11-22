Last updated: 11:54 AM ET, Fri November 22 2019

US DOT Approves Venture Between Delta, European Airlines

Delta Air Lines has received approval from the United States Department of Transportation to expand its joint venture on flights between the U.S. and Europe.

According to the Associated Press, Delta and its partners Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic will now be able to offer expanded international flights without worrying about violating antitrust laws.

The antitrust immunity for the expanded deal between airlines was approved Thursday and covered more flights than ever between the U.S. and both the United Kingdom and continental Europe.

The approval was met with concern from several consumer groups and airlines that the deal would reduce competition and lead to higher fares. In response, a spokesperson from the Transportation Department said the government is dedicated to protecting airlines.

JetBlue officials said the three big carrier alliances are dominating service to Europe and should give up takeoff and landing slots in London and Amsterdam. The airline recently announced plans to begin flights to Europe in 2021.

Delta also announced it is enhancing the onboard customer experience on several of its most popular routes this fall. The carrier’s Boeing 777 and Boeing 767-400 fleets are undergoing modifications to refresh their interiors ahead of their addition to more international routes from Los Angeles and New York.

