VeriFLY Adds Ability to Upload, Verify COVID-19 Vaccination Cards
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood May 26, 2021
Digital COVID-19 requirement manager VeriFLY announced it is now offering the ability to upload vaccination cards as part of its secure digital health credentials.
The VeriFLY app now boasts more than 800,000 active users departing from over 60 countries on six continents. The coronavirus requirement manager enables travelers to complete all requirements while securing data and safeguarding confidential information.
American Airlines was the first airline to offer VeriFLY to its customers and recently announced it would provide tourists the option to use the app to securely upload their vaccine documentation for travel to El Salvador, Guatemala and the Bahamas.
Once travelers upload the front and back of their COVID-19 vaccine record into the app, the VeriFLY team will review all documentation and ensure it meets destination requirements.
“VeriFLY is committed to establishing digital interfaces to global sources of verifiable clinical information, including proof of vaccines, as they become available,” Daon CEO Tom Grissen said. “To ensure the equitable inclusion of all travelers in meeting their current COVID-19 requirements, VeriFLY is immediately offering the ability to upload vaccination cards as part of their secure digital health credentials to ensure a digital divide does not exacerbate health inequities.”
Grissen noted that Daon has trained professionals that can analyze vaccination cards before a customer arriving at the airport, giving them a streamlined travel experience.
“Daon's design team is using digital comparative analysis in combination with human review to help guard against the use of fraudulent documents,” Grissen continued. “As more and more travelers upload vaccination cards and test results our algorithms will only get more accurate and effective.”
“We believe we can train our algorithms to help combat fraud at scale, however, the ultimate goal should be for government and other parties to come together and create sources of verifiable credentials,” Grissen added. “As an industry leader for more than 20 years, we feel Daon can play a role in bringing these parties together.”
