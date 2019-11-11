Video Shows American Airlines Plane Skidding off Snowy Runway
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff November 11, 2019
The Arctic Blast is already wreaking havoc at airports, and nowhere is that more evident than at Chicago O’Hare.
An American Airlines plane went skidding off a runway earlier in the day, terrifying passengers.
The Envoy Air flight from Greensboro, North Carolina, had 38 passengers and three crew members onboard when it landed around 7:45 a.m. No one on the plane was injured, but passengers recording the landing were in shock when they realized the plane was sliding.
.@AmericanAir: “After landing, American Eagle flight 4125,operated by Envoy Air, slid off the runway due to icy conditions at Chicago O’Hare. No injuries reported.All 38 passengers and 3 crew members were deplaned from the aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal.” #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ijFecAlsSl— Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) November 11, 2019
Hundreds of flights in and out of Chicago have been canceled and thousands have been delayed by the Arctic Blast, which is currently affecting the region.
The snow is expected to stop on Tuesday.
For more information on Chicago
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS