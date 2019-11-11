Last updated: 01:08 PM ET, Mon November 11 2019

Video Shows American Airlines Plane Skidding off Snowy Runway

Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff November 11, 2019

PHOTO: Aerial view of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. (photo via jmsilva/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Arctic Blast is already wreaking havoc at airports, and nowhere is that more evident than at Chicago O’Hare.

An American Airlines plane went skidding off a runway earlier in the day, terrifying passengers.

The Envoy Air flight from Greensboro, North Carolina, had 38 passengers and three crew members onboard when it landed around 7:45 a.m. No one on the plane was injured, but passengers recording the landing were in shock when they realized the plane was sliding.

Hundreds of flights in and out of Chicago have been canceled and thousands have been delayed by the Arctic Blast, which is currently affecting the region.

The snow is expected to stop on Tuesday.

