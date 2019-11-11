Last updated: 12:12 PM ET, Mon November 11 2019

Hundreds of Chicago Flights Canceled, Delayed Due to Snow

Impacting Travel Donald Wood November 11, 2019

plane, snow, weather
PHOTO: Aircraft during taxiing during heavy snow. (photo via Alexey_Lesik / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Hundreds of flights have been canceled and delayed as snow continues to fall in the Chicago area Monday.

According to ABC Chicago, meteorologists issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana on Monday, with three-to-six inches of snow expected to fall.

Lake-effect snow hitting the area could result in totals surpassing six inches in the city and across northwest Indiana. The storm is also expected to bring temperatures in the 20s and strong northerly winds gusting over 30 miles per hour. The snow is expected to stop on Tuesday.

According to FlightAware.com, over 614 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled Monday and another 1,340-plus have been delayed thus far.

Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport were the most impacted by the storms, with Toronto Pearson International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport also feeling the effects.

As a result of the winter weather, an incoming American Airlines flight from North Carolina slid off a runway at O’Hare Airport upon landing at around 8 a.m. local time, according to the Chicago Tribune. Thankfully, no one was injured.

In addition, the Illinois Department of Transportation trucks have been working around the clock to keep the roads safe, but accidents have been reported around the region.

For more information on Chicago

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
schiphol

Pilot Mistakenly Triggers Hijack Alert, Causes Lockdown at...

Thomas Cook Agency Saved By Chinese Travel Giant

American Airlines Stepping Up to Help California During Wildfires

gallery icon Recapping the US State Department's October Travel Advisories

Hawaiian Airport Reopens After Massive Brush Fire

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS