Hundreds of Chicago Flights Canceled, Delayed Due to Snow
Impacting Travel Donald Wood November 11, 2019
Hundreds of flights have been canceled and delayed as snow continues to fall in the Chicago area Monday.
According to ABC Chicago, meteorologists issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana on Monday, with three-to-six inches of snow expected to fall.
Lake-effect snow hitting the area could result in totals surpassing six inches in the city and across northwest Indiana. The storm is also expected to bring temperatures in the 20s and strong northerly winds gusting over 30 miles per hour. The snow is expected to stop on Tuesday.
Overnight snow and strong winds are expected to "significantly" impact the Monday morning commute. After the snow, record cold temperatures may hit the region. https://t.co/K7iJ9ErpeT— WGN TV News (@WGNNews) November 10, 2019
According to FlightAware.com, over 614 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled Monday and another 1,340-plus have been delayed thus far.
Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport were the most impacted by the storms, with Toronto Pearson International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport also feeling the effects.
As a result of the winter weather, an incoming American Airlines flight from North Carolina slid off a runway at O’Hare Airport upon landing at around 8 a.m. local time, according to the Chicago Tribune. Thankfully, no one was injured.
.@AmericanAir: “After landing, American Eagle flight 4125,operated by Envoy Air, slid off the runway due to icy conditions at Chicago O’Hare. No injuries reported.All 38 passengers and 3 crew members were deplaned from the aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal.” #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ijFecAlsSl— Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) November 11, 2019
In addition, the Illinois Department of Transportation trucks have been working around the clock to keep the roads safe, but accidents have been reported around the region.
CHICAGO - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, which is in effect until 2 p.m. Total accumulations are expected to reach 3 to 6 inches, with the heaviest snowfall expected over the northern and central parts of the Chicago area. MON0134 pic.twitter.com/QxzVV8U8Je— CBS Newspath (@cbsnewspath) November 11, 2019
