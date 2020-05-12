Virgin Atlantic Announces Summer 2021 Flying Program
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli May 12, 2020
Saying it expects a gradual demand for the return of air travel, Virgin Atlantic has announced its flying program of the summer of 2021.
As countries start to lift travel restrictions, the Great Britain-based airline says it will steadily increase passenger flying in the second half of the year with a further, steady recovery through 2021.
“As the Covid-19 crisis stabilizes and demand gradually begins to return, we are looking forward to welcoming our customers back and flying them safely to their favorite destinations,” Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer of Virgin Atlantic, said in a statement. “We have taken the opportunity to pause, reflect and reshape our 2021 flying program looking at efficiencies in our fleet and connectivity across our network, to ensure it is fit for the future, flying to the destinations we know our customers love to fly.”
Beginning March 28, 2021, Virgin Atlantic will fly to the following destinations:
— From London Heathrow: Antigua, Atlanta, Barbados, Boston, Cape Town, Delhi, Grenada, Havana, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, Lagos, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Montego Bay, Mumbai, New York JFK, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Tobago, Tel Aviv and Washington.
— From Manchester, England: Atlanta, Orlando, New York JFK, Barbados and Los Angeles.
— From Glasgow, Scotland: Seasonal service to Orlando.
— From Belfast, Northern Ireland: Seasonal service to Orlando.
“Our longstanding commitment to US customers remains clear as we confirm our summer 2021 flying program,” Yuli Thompson, VP, North America and International at Virgin Atlantic, said in a statement. “Virgin Atlantic will continue to offer great connectivity between major US hubs with our focus on London Heathrow and Manchester airports, ensuring our close trans-Atlantic ties remain strong, and onward links to our international network are as seamless as possible.”
