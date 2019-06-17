WATCH: Turbulence Sends Flight Attendant and Cart Crashing Into Ceiling
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti June 17, 2019
Passengers aboard an ALK Airlines flight on their way to France were the victims of some extreme in-flight turbulence over the weekend. Their plane was traveling from Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, to EuroAirport Basel, an airport in France near the border of Switzerland and Germany.
One woman managed to capture the extraordinary scene on video, while passengers all around her cried out in alarm and were tossed about in their seats.
At least one unlucky flight attendant happened to be on her feet rather than buckled in at the time the turbulence struck. The video shows both she and the beverage cart she'd been wheeling being flung into the air and striking the cabin's ceiling.
The passenger who recorded this video told ABC News she was convinced that the plane was going to crash. Presumably, she wasn't alone in that supposition amid such chaos and uncertainty. It's been reported that some people were burned by hot water from the trolley and that the videographer's husband happened also to be one of ten people taken to hospital when the plane landed.
