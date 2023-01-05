Weirdest Stuff the TSA Confiscated From Carry-on Bags in 2022
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti January 05, 2023
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) just released a video revealing its “top 10” list of the strangest stuff the agency's officers found while screening airline passengers’ carry-on bags over the course of the past year.
Most of the incidents involve the usual—people attempting to sneak drugs, guns, explosives and other weapons onboard—but 2022 definitely saw some truly bizarre attempts to get illegal items (a cattle prod?!) and methods of concealment past airport security checkpoints.
As a prime example, in December, a passenger was arrested at New York’s JFK International Airport after TSA officers discovered disassembled parts of a .22 caliber handgun inside what appeared to be two jars of peanut butter in a carry-on bag. The firearm pieces had been carefully wrapped in plastic and stuffed into the jars, including a magazine loaded with bullets.
Another incident that enjoyed a good deal of press coverage occurred at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport in November, with a traveler trying to make it through airport security with a gun hidden inside a whole raw chicken that was stuffed into his bag. Another mention must also go to the guy who tried to clear a TSA checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with a revolver hidden inside his PlayStation gaming console.
Here’s how the TSA ranked last year’s most fascinating confiscations from passengers’ carry-on baggage, accompanied by some punny phrases (who comes up with these?!) featured in the agency’s countdown video.
1. Fentanyl Candy (LAX) – “This isn’t a trick or treat, but it is deadly.”
2. Gun Inside of Chicken (FLL) – “No matter how you stuff it, this is a Glock-a-doodle-don’t.”
3. Peanut Butter Firearm (JFK) – “Here’s a surefire way to get peanut butter and jaily time.”
4. Gun in Arm Sling (ROC) – “We’re not twisting your firearm, someone really tried this.”
5. Knife in Laptop (RIC) – "This might be cutting-edge technology, but it won’t fly with us.”
6. Drug Scrunchies (BOI) – “This isn’t the best way to put your hair up high.”
7. Gun in a PlayStation (ATL) – “You don’t want to play these games at the airport.”
8. Cattle Prod Guitar Case (IAD) – “This shocking find wasn’t music to our ears.”
9. Inert Grenade (MKE) – “Let’s put a pin in this idea, permanently.”
10. Soiled Money Crutches (ELP) – “It’s hard to imagine someone thinking this idea didn’t stink.”
