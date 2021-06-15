Last updated: 09:58 AM ET, Tue June 15 2021

Business Travel Readiness Rises As Vaccinations Climb

Business Travel Lacey Pfalz June 15, 2021

Female business traveler
Female business traveler waiting at the airport. (photo courtesy encrier/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Business travelers are eager to get back to traveling, according to Travel Again’s May Traveler Confidence Index.

Around 42 percent of business travelers are ready to travel, up from 20 percent in April. Just under 75 percent of respondents are willing to travel for business domestically within the next 90 days, up from 55 percent in April. For international travel, just under half said they’d be willing to travel internationally within the next six months.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
People enjoying food in Birgu, Malta.

gallery icon Countries With the Lowest COVID-19 Threat Level This Summer

Anguilla

Anguilla Earns Level 1 Notice From CDC, Launches New Tourism...

Boats in Porto, Portugal

gallery icon Unique European Tours

Avanti Destinations

Switzerland Set To Reopen Its Borders To Vaccinated North...

Makena Secret Beach at sunset in Maui, Hawaii.

gallery icon Top 10 Trending Destinations on TikTok

However, only 22 percent of business travelers said they had plans to travel for business, citing a hesitancy among employers or a preference among companies to replace a lot of what used to be considered essential business travel with virtual meetings.

“With vaccinations on the rise and restrictions being eased throughout the country, there is a sense that a return to normalcy is finally coming,” said Travel Again Co-Founder Mike McCormick. “The data from our latest Traveler Confidence Index shows buoyed confidence among both business and leisure travelers. It is more important than ever that industry and government collaborate on universal standards and clear guidance for resuming safe and responsible travel to keep this trend moving in the right direction.”

Furthermore, the number of respondents who had received vaccinations surpassed 75 percent for the first time. According to the pool, limiting crowd sizes and vaccinations were the most important elements to building confidence among business travelers.

Travel Again works to analyze and solve the issue of traveler confidence throughout the pandemic. It recently released a travel guide to help travelers clearly know what situations in which they are required to don their masks and assess risk levels for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

For more information, please visit Travel Again.

For more Business Travel News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
LVCC West Hall

Las Vegas Opens Convention Center Expansion

Delta CEO Sees Business Travel Rebounding

Hybrid Work Model Will Cause Business Travel Patterns to Shift, Study Says

Los Angeles Tourism Partners With CLEAR for Meetings and Events

Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccine Key To Recovery of Business Travel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS