Last updated: 12:41 PM ET, Thu May 20 2021

New COVID-19 Travel Guide Helps Travelers Assess Risk Levels

Lacey Pfalz May 20, 2021

Young couple examining a map while vacationing amid COVID-19. (photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/Disobey Art)

There’s a lot of confusion lately about the newest mask-wearing rules from the CDC, which states that vaccinated individuals can forgo their masks in most situations.

But when do you wear a mask if you’re vaccinated? Are there any places where you don’t have to wear a mask if you’re still unvaccinated?

Travel Again, an advocacy organization that works to restore confidence in travel, has created a simple guide to help travelers easily assess their risk levels and if they need a mask while doing certain travel-related activities.

The guide lists a number of travel-related activities in the center of the guide, such as driving a rental car, going on a cruise and taking a long-haul flight.

On the left and right sides of this list are a number of colored bars in green, yellow or red, which indicate the risk level.

The left column of colored bars indicates the risk level for unvaccinated individuals to participate in these activities. The right column indicated the risk level for vaccinated individuals.

Little mask-wearing emojis are also added to every activity that still requires individuals (either vaccinated, unvaccinated or both) to wear their masks while participating.

Travel Again's COVID-19 Travel Risk Guide (photo via Travel Again)

Travel Again’s guide will be updated regularly as the rules continue to change. Please click here, where the guide will be updated

