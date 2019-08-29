Last updated: 05:17 PM ET, Thu August 29 2019

Business Travelers Need Both Technology and Human Assistance

Business Travel Janeen Christoff August 29, 2019

Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) revealed the results of a recent survey that analyzed the behavior and trends of North American business travelers.

Results showed that convenience is one of the biggest things those traveling for work are looking for—whether that is a technological convenience or in-person assistance.

Key findings showed that approximately 70 percent of respondents said that tech tools have improved their business travel experience.

The survey also found that travelers appreciate the convenience and simplicity that technology brings to travel. In particular, they enjoy the convenience of mobile applications.

More than 80 percent of respondents who see an improvement in the travel experience because of technology use mobile applications.

According to approximately 40 percent of respondents, the ability to keep and view itineraries and reservations all in the same place is one of the most useful tools. Thirty-six percent said that they found security alerts to be the most useful.

“These findings substantiate our approach to technology and our business strategies over the last several years,” said Charlene Leiss, president of Flight Centre Travel Group Corporate Brands.

“As a company, we’ve invested a significant amount of time and resources to strengthen our technology offering and challenge the status quo in the way we deliver convenience and functionality to our travelers,” Leiss added. “These results have inspired us to further sharpen our focus on elevating current technology, introducing new technology, and staying ahead of the curve, while we strive to raise industry standards.”

Flight Centre Travel Group’s SAM app gives business travelers access to a mobile travel assistant with real-time information, such as flight delays, weather updates and gate changes. SAM also tracks travelers’ locations, provides interactive city guides and offers up travel tips and advice.

More enhancements to SAM are coming in early 2020.

