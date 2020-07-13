Hilton Announces New Meetings and Events Program
Business Travel Donald Wood July 13, 2020
Hilton hotels announced a new cleanliness and customer service program Monday designed for meetings and events.
Hilton EventReady with CleanStay is the next phase of the company’s recently launched CleanStay program and was shaped by extensive research and feedback from meetings, events and entertainment gatherings.
The new EventReady strategies expand on the elevated sanitation standards already in place to combat the coronavirus outbreak, including the addition of room seals for guest and meeting rooms, sanitizing stations in public areas and meeting spaces and EventReady Room Checklist.
Other fundamental tenets of the program include flexible pricing, space options, additional contract terms, simplified agreements and the EventReady Playbook, which delivers guidance and resources for solutions, such as Hybrid Meetings.
“At Hilton, we’ve always believed in the power of in-person connections and take pride in the exceptional experiences our teams create in partnership with event professionals,” Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta said. “In today’s new normal, we know that people planning and attending events of any size are focused on their health and safety.”
“Hilton EventReady delivers innovative solutions for the entire event experience – from flexibility in planning and physical distancing protocols to transparency in cleanliness policies and inspiring catering options,” Nassetta continued.
In addition, Hilton employees will partner with their clients to achieve the meeting’s objectives while addressing both health and environmental concerns, such as physical distancing, meal service and sharing ecological impact solutions.
Each meeting and event experience is backed by the Hilton hospitality team, which aims to deliver on client expectations from both the event professional and the attendees.
