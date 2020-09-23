A New Way for Travelers to Find the Perfect RV Rental
Lacey Pfalz September 23, 2020
VacationRenter, a company that finds the best rentals from top sites on the web, and RVshare, the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, announced that they are partnering to expand VacationRenters RV inventory.
RVshare’s vehicles range from the modest to the most luxurious RV rentals you can find.
With over 100,000 vehicles listed, the partnership with VacationRenter will give more people the ability to choose the best rental for them on VacationRenter’s site.
“RV travel has had an unprecedented year,” said Jon Gray, CEO of RVshare.
“Due to the pandemic, travelers have turned towards RV rentals for road trips and camping staycations. With nearly 70% of travelers considering an RV trip in the next three months, partnering with VacationRenter will help us continue to achieve our mission of making RV rentals more accessible and a preferred method of travel when considering visiting a national park or camping with friends and family.”
RV rentals have risen 350 percent this year, according to VacationRenter’s Chief Operating Officer Marco del Rosario.
