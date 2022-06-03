Alaska Railroad Resumes Full Summer Schedule After Two-Year Hiatus
Laurie Baratti June 03, 2022
For the first time in two years, Alaska Railroad will once again be offering its full schedule this summer, inviting guests to explore Alaska’s breathtaking landscapes up-close and in stylish comfort.
Following two years of scaled-down service due to the pandemic, the rail line will resume its full travels throughout the northernmost state, spanning nearly 500 miles, with three daily routes running this summer in addition to flagstop service.
Alaska Railroad also operates chartered trains that take cruise-ship guests on the land portions of their packaged land-and-sea tours and other special-events trains that will likely also return, now that the world is returning to travel as normal.
"We're excited to return to a full season of daily summer trains, to give our guests more opportunities and flexibility to get out and travel Alaska," Alaska Railroad Marketing Communications Manager Meghan Clemens told Travel + Leisure. "Our train routes are the ideal way for passengers to visit the best of Alaska, and to do so while making their travel a highlight of their time in the state."
The summer service season officially launched on May 7, with a schedule of daily routes that runs through mid-September.
— The Coastal Classic Train provides roundtrip service daily between Anchorage and Seward and Kenai Fjords National Park, with a stop in Girdwood.
— The Denali Star Train travels daily between Anchorage and Fairbanks, with stops in Wasilla, Talkeetna and the gates of Denali National Park and Preserve.
— The Glacier Discovery Train runs between Anchorage and Grandview with five stops along the way. It's great for day trips.
— The Hurricane Turn Train runs between Talkeetna and Hurricane with six stops in between and also offers flagstop service, allowing adventurous guests to hail the conductor to get on or off the train wherever they want.
Traveling by train affords an unrivaled viewpoint onto The Last Frontier, including the more remote areas, such as parts of Chugach National Forest, that are only accessible by rail. Alaska Railroad’s guests get to experience more of the rugged Alaskan wilderness that draws visitors by the thousands each year.
Established almost a century ago, the storied railroad’s main line now stretches 470 miles from Seward to Fairbanks, connecting communities all across southcentral and interior Alaska. From coastal towns like Seward and its main depot in downtown Anchorage, Alaska Railroad routes venture through the state’s vast interior, offering opportunities to spot such wildlife as bears, moose, caribou, Dall sheep, eagles and more. There’s even a seven-night ‘Alaska Wildlife Safari’ package that caters to wildlife enthusiasts, available from early June through early September 2022.
For more information, visit alaskarailroad.com.
