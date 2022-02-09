Amtrak Debuts New National Network Locomotives
Amtrak began the debut of its new, faster and more energy-efficient locomotives yesterday in Chicago, when one of them pulled the Empire Builder train from Chicago to Seattle.
The ACL-42 locomotives will replace the ones that have been in operation since the 1990s; 75 are expected to be replaced by 2024. The locomotives consume less fuel while going faster than the previous ones, reducing particulate matter emissions by 95 percent and nitrogen oxide emissions by over 89 percent. Siemens Mobility and Amtrak collaborated on these new long-distance locomotives.
“We take our commitment to sustainability seriously at Amtrak. We’re focused on being the solution to get people out of cars and planes and onto rail for greater emissions reductions,” said Amtrak Vice President and Chief Mechanical Officer George Hull in a brief ceremony at Chicago Union Station.
The locomotives will power trains following routes across the country, on the Auto Train, California Zephyr, Capital Limited, Cardinal, City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Empire Builder, Lake Shore Limited, Palmetto, Silver Star, Silver Meteor, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited and Texas Eagle trains.
"These new locomotives serve as another step forward to advance safe, clean, reliable, and efficient passenger rail across the country," said Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose. "With President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we're positioned to make even more investments in modernizing rail infrastructure that will make a difference in the lives of Americans."
