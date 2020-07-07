Amtrak Launches 'Buy a Roomette, Bring a Companion Free' Sale
July 07, 2020
Now is the perfect time to travel the country by train, and with all the measures Amtrak has implemented to protect traveler’s health and safety, guests can feel reassured booking their next trip.
Amtrack’s newest sale incentive, ‘Buy a Roomette, Bring a Companion Free’, allows travelers privacy, increased health safety while traveling and the option to bring their favorite travel partner along for the ride.
Amtrak’s signature ‘Roomettes’ offers guests privacy and comfort on board the train’s sleeping cars (normally located near the front of the train). Guests have the option to sit and enjoy the passing scenery in one of two of their comfortable seats, or they can lower them into two separate beds for overnight travel within the confines of their own room onboard.
The real appeal, however, is access to a private bathroom and shower in your car, which is great for those longer trips. Each roomette is accompanied by an attendant to supply linens, turndown service, assistance with luggage and help with any meal service.
Passengers who book in this category will also receive priority boarding, access to lounges at major stations and complimentary meals.
The sale is going on now through July 17, 2020, but travelers can use this promotion for trips booked through September 30, 2020. When booking, you must use the code V306 in order to receive the discount, and travel must be at least three days from the date of purchase.
