Last updated: 11:19 AM ET, Wed April 28 2021

Amtrak Offering 50 Percent Off Fares to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Donald Wood April 28, 2021

Amtrak train.
PHOTO: Amtrak train. (photo via Laser1987 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

To celebrate Amtrak’s 50th anniversary, the rail company is offering fares at 50 percent off.

Amtrak’s 50th Anniversary Sale offers prices discounted by as much as 50 percent off, with a maximum of $50 per segment, available on coach class for routes across the United States, as well as Acela Business Class.

Sale fares are available through Amtrak’s official website through May 5 for future travel between June 2 and November 13 on one-way coach and Acela Business Class only.

“Since launching service in 1971, Amtrak has been continuously driving towards the future – setting ambitious sustainability goals, rolling out sleek new locomotives and extending access to new communities,” Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said.

“To celebrate our 50th Anniversary and to welcome travelers back to Amtrak, we are offering deeply discounted fares of $50 or less per segment across our network for travel throughout the summer and fall,” Flynn continued.

Amtrak revealed prices for several key routes:

RouteFareRouteFare
New York – Miami$50Washington, D.C. – Chicago$50
Lorton, Va. – Sanford, Fla.$50Los Angeles – Seattle$50
New York – Washington, D.CAcela – $50/NER- $30Philadelphia – New YorkAcela - $41/NER- $19
New York – BostonAcela – $49/NER - $30Washington, D.C. – PhiladelphiaAcela – $46/NER - $19
Portland, Ore. – Seattle$18Boston – Portland, Maine$15
Emeryville, Calif. – Sacramento, Calif.$15Chicago – East Lansing, Mich.$15

To simplify and safeguard the travel experience, several cleaning, contact-free and convenience measures have been implemented into every part of the customer journey.

