December 16 2022

Amtrak Unveils Renderings for Newest Trains

Donald Wood December 16, 2022

The new Amtrak Airo series trains.
The new Amtrak Airo series trains. (photo via Amtrak Media)

Amtrak revealed the first renderings of its newest trains, the Amtrak Airo series, which are scheduled to debut in 2026 on routes throughout the United States.

The Amtrak Airo will operate on several major routes, including the Northeast Regional, Empire Service, Virginia Services, Keystone Service, Downeaster, Cascades, Maple Leaf, New Haven/Springfield Service, Palmetto, Carolinian, Pennsylvanian, Vermonter, Ethan Allen Express and Adirondack.

The new trains will offer spacious interior spaces, panoramic windows, a redesigned Cafe Car, spacious seating, more business-class options and other amenities, such as enhanced lighting, touchless restroom controls, dedicated individual outlets, USB ports and onboard Wi-Fi.

“As we invest in the future, Amtrak is leading the way with a new era of rail,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said. “Our new trains will transform the Amtrak experience with significant environmental benefits, a progressive design and world-class amenities.”

In addition, the Amtrak Airo will be more fuel efficient and produce 90 percent fewer particulate emissions in diesel operations. The rains will also reduce travel times and offer signage that creates a more evident and accessible way to identify and differentiate cabins.

A share of Amtrak’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funding will support the procurement of Amtrak Airo, which will be manufactured by Siemens in California.

The company’s move to the new trains also includes major infrastructure projects, service expansion, station upgrades, modernization efforts and improved track capacity along the Northeast Corridor.

“Americans deserve modern, safe, reliable passenger rail service, and introducing brand new rail cars is a major step towards improving the daily experience of commuters and travelers who depend on Amtrak,” FRA Administrator Amit Bose said.

“This year, FRA provided nearly $4.3 billion in annual funding to support these improvements, and with President Biden’s historic investments in Amtrak, we’re poised to make intercity passenger rail an even more efficient, convenient and accessible mode of travel for Americans,” Bose continued.

