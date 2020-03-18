Brightline Updates Train Schedule Due to Outbreak
The limit further potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, Brightline has modified its schedule and will be closing all in-station food outlets on Wednesday, March 18.
This new schedule will continue to offer hourly service during rush hour and maintain commuter hours Monday through Friday.
With its modified schedule, Brightline will offer a total of 18-weekday trains and 14-weekend trains.
Weekday morning services include:
- Southbound from West Palm Beach at 6:40 a.m., 7:40 a.m., 8:40 a.m., 9:40 a.m. and 11:40 a.m.
- Afternoon southbound service from West Palm Beach at 2:40 p.m., 3:40 p.m., 4:40 p.m. with a final daily southbound train at 6:40 p.m.
- Northbound service from Virgin MiamiCentral beginning at 6:50 a.m., 8:10 a.m., 9:50 a.m., 10:50 a.m. and 11:50 a.m.
- Northbound service at 1:50 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 5:50 p.m., with the last train at 6:50 p.m.
Weekend services include:
- Southbound from West Palm Beach will begin at 7:40 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 11:40 a.m.,1:40 p.m., 3:40 p.m. 5:40 p.m. and 7:40 p.m.
- Northbound from Virgin MiamiCentral will begin at 9:50 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:50 p.m., 7:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m.
All Brightline stations will open 40 minutes prior to the first train departure and close 40 minutes following the last train arrival. All Central Fare restaurants and Good to Go and Somme Wine kiosks will be closed until further notice. Joe & The Juice and CAO Bakery & Cafe at Virgin MiamiCentral will remain open through Friday with take-out only during limited hours.
In addition, Brightline is incorporating measures in all stations to reduce the risk of passengers spreading the coronavirus to other passengers. The Brightline team will be increasing the frequency in which private and public spaces are disinfected, using fully disposable cleaning supplies and removing menus, magazines and other printed materials from seats. Hand sanitizers will also be found at all Brightline stations, and signs containing COVID-19 information will be placed in all employee work stations.
Brightline will also be allowing open seating for guests to encourage social distancing.
