Enjoy Winter in Talkeetna With Alaska Railroad

Janeen Christoff October 30, 2019
Experience winter in Alaska with Alaska Railroad. The charming town of Talkeetna is a year-round destination. In summer, its the staging area for climbers heading up Denali as well as a hub for other activities such as river rafting, boat tours, guided hiking and more.
Its historic Main Street is lined with art galleries and restaurants. Visitors can spend the afternoon at a microbrewery or head to the Talkeetna Ranger Station.
Alaska Railroad’s Aurora Winter Train takes visitors into the heart of Talkeetna on the Talkeetna Getaway. The two-day, one-night journey departs Anchorage on Saturday mornings at 8:30 a.m. through May 3, 2020.
Guests take a scenic train ride to the city and arrive in town around mid-morning to check in to the Talkeetna Cabins, which are located just a short distance from Main Street, the hub of activity in the wintertime.
Passengers have the day to explore the town as well as plenty of time on Sunday to experience the winter magic of Talkeetna.
The Don Sheldon Community Arts Hangar is a good place to visit while in town. Talkeetna’s arts council puts on concerts, revues and drama productions throughout the winter.
Travelers can also time their winter visits to take place during Talkeetna Winterfest. The event includes the Wilderness Woman competition and the unique Talkeetna Bachelor Auction.
Guests can also choose to book the Talkeetna Pie Making journey on the Aurora Winter Train. Guests also arrive in Talkeetna on the train mid-morning but stay at the Talkeetna Roadhouse on Main Street, in the heart of town.
The Roadhouse is known for its baked goods, and this itinerary gives guests the chance to experience a hands-on pie-making class and to take home one of these world-famous baked goods.
On Sunday guests have plenty of time to enjoy the snow, cross-country ski, snowshoe, hike and more.
Guests participating in both Alaska Railroad journeys return to Anchorage at 4:50 p.m.
