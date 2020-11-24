Enterprise Holdings Unveils New Initiative Focusing on Social, Racial Equality
Car Rental & Rail Enterprise Rent-A-Car Claudette Covey November 24, 2020
Enterprise Holdings unveiled the Respect, Opportunity, Achievement and Diversity (ROAD) Forward initiative, a five-year, $55 million program designed to advance social and racial equality in global communities through its Enterprise Holdings Foundation.
The ROAD Forward initiative will focus on early childhood development, youth health and wellness, and career and college preparation; and is partnering with The Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, UNCF, Girls Inc. and Parents as Teachers.
“Diversity, inclusion and strengthening the communities where we operate have been part of our guiding principles for more than 60 years,” said Enterprise Holdings Foundation President Carolyn Kindle Betz.
“The Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward initiative will open new doors for individuals in our communities who are disproportionately affected by lack of access to resources in the areas of education, health and wellness.”
In a related move, the Enterprise Foundation is also pledging $65 million to its Enterprise Fill Your Tank program for five more years.
The program, which was created in 2016, was designed to “address food insecurity in local communities – an issue that often disproportionally affects people of color,” Enterprise said.
Funds will continue to be distributed to Feeding America, Food Banks Canada and The Global FoodBanking Network, and local food banks and pantries operating in communities served by Enterprise.
“Hunger is one more obstacle to success for too many young people of color, and we felt expanding our existing Fill Your Tank commitment was a natural complement to the ROAD Forward initiative,” Betz said.
“Our decision to extend Fill Your Tank and launch ROAD Forward was also inspired by our employees, who often ask the Foundation to support causes they are passionate about.”
For more information on Enterprise Rent-A-Car
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS