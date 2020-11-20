Enterprise Teams With Clorox to Enhance Cleaning Procedures
Car Rental & Rail Enterprise Rent-A-Car Donald Wood November 20, 2020
Enterprise Holdings announced a new partnership with Clorox to implement near- and long-term enhancements to its cleaning procedures.
As part of Enterprise’s Complete Clean Pledge, Clorox will help the car rental company provide a one-count Clorox Disinfecting Wipe in every vehicle as part of a pilot program expected to expand nationwide by 2021.
The Clorox Disinfecting Wipes are approved to kill the COVID-19 virus by the United States Environmental Protection Agency and include directions for use on the vehicle’s high-touch surfaces.
“This is a simple but first-of-its-kind effort in the car rental industry, and it’s our way of increasing customers’ peace of mind,” Enterprise Senior Vice President Will Withington said. “We heard this loud and clear from car rental customers; they want more personal cleaning control, in addition to our already rigorous cleaning and sanitizing procedures that follow each rental.”
“In fact, nearly 80% of those we surveyed said they would feel most comfortable renting if they were to receive a disinfecting wipe to wipe down high-touch areas themselves,” Withington continued. “That’s why we are proud to provide an additional layer of customer control and peace of mind on top of our Complete Clean Pledge with the trusted cleaning and disinfecting expertise of Clorox.”
Enterprise is also teaming with Clorox to look at ways to incorporate other products into its safety practices and test new technologies throughout its rental operations.
Since introducing its Complete Clean Pledge in May, Enterprise has worked to advance the health protocols throughout their operations, including protecting employees and customers and increasing cleaning requirements for vehicles, branches and shuttles.
For more information on Enterprise Rent-A-Car
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS