Final Launch Date Announced for Mexico's Maya Train

Car Rental & Rail Rich Thomaselli October 23, 2022

The famous Tulum Ruins in the Riviera Maya south of Cancun, Mexico
PHOTO: Archaeological site of Tulum, Riviera Maya, Mexico. (Photo via DarrenTierney / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A much-talked-about, highly-anticipated rail line connecting several popular destinations in Mexico's Riviera Maya finally has an official launch date.

The Maya Train, which will allow travelers to Cancun to quickly access some of the Yucatan Peninsula's top cities, sites and attractions, including the ruins of Tulum, among others, is expected to be inaugurated by the end of next year.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed the date in a tweet earlier this month:

"We are advancing in the construction of the Mayan Train, the most important railway project in the world today. We will finish the 1,550 kilometers in December 2023. As the engineer and General Vallejo would say: 'There are no orders to the contrary.'"

Upon completion, the rail line will span nearly 1,000 miles, helping to bring more visitors and development to the lesser-seen destinations throughout Quintana Roo.

Rich Thomaselli
