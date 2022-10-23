Final Launch Date Announced for Mexico's Maya Train
Car Rental & Rail Rich Thomaselli October 23, 2022
A much-talked-about, highly-anticipated rail line connecting several popular destinations in Mexico's Riviera Maya finally has an official launch date.
The Maya Train, which will allow travelers to Cancun to quickly access some of the Yucatan Peninsula's top cities, sites and attractions, including the ruins of Tulum, among others, is expected to be inaugurated by the end of next year.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed the date in a tweet earlier this month:
Avanzamos en la construcción del Tren Maya, la obra ferroviaria más importante del mundo en la actualidad. Terminaremos los mil 550 kilómetros en diciembre de 2023. Como diría el ingeniero y general Vallejo: “No hay órdenes en contrario”. pic.twitter.com/Ywau6IkRP1— Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) October 16, 2022
"We are advancing in the construction of the Mayan Train, the most important railway project in the world today. We will finish the 1,550 kilometers in December 2023. As the engineer and General Vallejo would say: 'There are no orders to the contrary.'"
Upon completion, the rail line will span nearly 1,000 miles, helping to bring more visitors and development to the lesser-seen destinations throughout Quintana Roo.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Mexico, Riviera Maya
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS