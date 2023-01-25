Last updated: 01:41 PM ET, Wed January 25 2023

Hertz and AAA Announce New Five-Year Partnership Extension

Car Rental & Rail Donald Wood January 25, 2023

AAA CEO Marshall Doney (left) and Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr.
AAA CEO Marshall Doney (left) and Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr. (photo via Hertz Media)

Hertz and AAA announced the two companies have extended their exclusive, 45-year relationship with the signing of a new five-year agreement.

The partnership provides AAA members with a comprehensive suite of car rental benefits, including everyday savings off base rate rentals, no charge for additional drivers who are also AAA members, free use of one child, infant or booster seat, and young renter fees waived for members ages 20-24.

In addition, members will be provided access to the Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program, which offers additional and exclusive benefits.

“We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with AAA, providing members with an unparalleled suite of benefits and savings when renting from Hertz,” Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr said. “It’s thrilling for two pioneering brands, both in travel and automotive, to continue our mutual commitment to delivering superior service.”

Over the next five years, Hertz and AAA will create opportunities to align on strategic initiatives, develop contemporary services and technologies and identify new ways to exceed member satisfaction.

“Hertz is one of AAA’s only exclusive relationships, and there’s a reason for that,” AAA CEO Marshall Doney said. “They consistently deliver exceptional value to our members while keeping an eye on consumer trends and evolving their offerings to match those needs.”

The two companies are also aligned with a commitment to electric vehicles (EVs). Hertz is working to create one of the largest EV rental fleets in the world, while AAA is expanding its research to understand consumer opinion, vehicle functionality and other areas of interest.

