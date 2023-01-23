Hertz Announces New Electric Vehicle Program
Hertz announced a new initiative, dubbed Hertz Electrifies, designed to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles and create economic opportunity and environmental benefits for communities.
The public-private partnership with mayors across the United States will allow Hertz to bring its EV fleet to American cities. The deal will support the build-out of charging infrastructure, create educational opportunities for high-quality jobs and engage with local organizations to extend the benefits of electrification to underserved communities.
The car rental company revealed the Hertz Electrifies program is launching in Denver, Colorado, in partnership with Mayor Michael B. Hancock.
“Electric vehicles are poised to transform the future of mobility,” Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr said. “That's why Hertz is investing in the largest electric vehicle rental fleet in North America and bringing a new driving experience to leisure and business customers, as well as rideshare drivers.”
“I can think of no better partner in Hertz's shift towards electrification than America's cities, where innovation is happening,” Scherr continued. “Hertz is proud to launch Hertz Electrifies in partnership with the city of Denver, which is fast becoming a center for sustainability under the leadership of Mayor Michael Hancock.”
As part of Hertz Electrifies in Colorado, the company plans to bring up to 5,200 rental EVs to Denver, increase charging capacity at Denver International Airport and Hertz locations, support the installation of publicly accessible EV chargers and more.
Hertz will also share telematics to help inform public charging infrastructure planning, offer summer job opportunities through the Denver Youth Employment Program and Provide electric vehicles, tools and training to Montbello Career and Technical High School.
“Our goal is to reduce Denver's carbon emissions 80 percent by 2050, and expanding the use and availability of electric vehicles will play a major role in helping us achieve that goal,” Mayor Hancock said. “This partnership with Hertz will provide invaluable data about where we need charging infrastructure the most, as well as provide new opportunities with this new technology to create good-paying jobs for our current and future workforce.”
