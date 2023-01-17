Hertz and Uber Expand Electric Vehicle Partnership to Europe
January 17, 2023
Hertz and Uber announced they would expand their successful North American partnership to include a European expansion that includes up to 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs).
A wide range of suitable EVs will be available for rent, including vehicles from Tesla and Polestar, to Uber drivers in European capital cities by 2025.
“Hertz continues to accelerate the drive toward sustainability and our partnership with Uber significantly advances that goal,” Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr said. “By making EVs available to rideshare drivers, we will not only contribute to reducing emissions in European cities but also expand opportunities for people to experience the benefits of electrification.”
“As Hertz invests to create one of the largest EV fleets globally, our Uber partnership will ensure that we continue to lead in the rapidly-changing mobility landscape across Europe,” Scherr continued.
The European expansion will begin at Hertz Europe’s London base in January 2023, with plans to expand into other European capitals, such as Paris and Amsterdam, throughout the year.
In North America, nearly 50,000 drivers have rented a Tesla through this program, completing more than 24 million fully-electric trips and over 260 million electric miles.
The deal is part of Hertz’s strategy to build one of the world's largest fleets of rental EVs and Uber’s commitment to becoming a zero-emissions platform in Europe and North America by 2030.
“Expanding our partnership with Hertz into Europe will significantly boost our transition to zero-emissions, helping drivers reduce running costs and cleaning up urban transport,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said. “We aim to become a 100% electric platform across Europe by 2030.”
