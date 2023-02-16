Hertz to Benefit From $1 Billion BP Electric Vehicle Investment
Car Rental & Rail Donald Wood February 16, 2023
Hertz and BP announced the intention to bring fast charging infrastructure to car rental locations in major cities across the United States as part of a $1 billion investment in electric vehicles (EVs) by the gas company.
The companies will prioritize the fast-charging installations in major cities, including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Miami, New York City, Orlando, Phoenix, San Francisco and Washington, DC.
Many fast-charging installations will include gigahubs locations, such as the station previously announced by bp and Hertz at Los Angeles International Airport. The hubs will serve rideshare and taxi drivers, car rental customers and the general public at high-demand locations.
“As Hertz builds the largest EV rental fleet in North America, it is essential that our millions of customers—including leisure and business travelers, rideshare drivers and corporate clients—have access to a national network of reliable, fast chargers,” Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr said.
The announcement expands on the 2022 memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Hertz and BP, which will develop a network of EV charging stations across the car rental company’s national footprint of locations, powered by bp Pulse.
Hertz is assembling a diverse fleet of EVs at various price points through large-scale purchases from Tesla, Polestar and GM. The company has tens of thousands of EVs available for rent at more than 750 locations across 38 states.
“We are excited to be working with bp to build out charging at Hertz locations across the country, and to leverage telematic insights from the Hertz fleet to ensure that charging is located at the places where our customers need it most,” Scherr continued.
Hertz’s goal is for 25 percent of its fleet to be electric by the end of 2024. BP has 22,000 EV charge points worldwide and aims for more than 100,000 globally by 2030, around 90 percent rapid or ultra-fast.
